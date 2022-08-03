Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,801,000 after acquiring an additional 310,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 439,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,379,000 after acquiring an additional 236,303 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 229,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 31.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,464,000 after acquiring an additional 225,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,744,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,752,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

