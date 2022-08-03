Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 82,001 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 82,001 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.33. The company has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

