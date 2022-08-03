Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,629,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,595.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after buying an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $285.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

