Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,967,000 after acquiring an additional 668,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $104.14 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

