ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.49 million. ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.50-$7.88 EPS.

ANSYS Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.14. The stock had a trading volume of 722,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,807. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated an initiates rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $288.36.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in ANSYS by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 205,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,172,000 after buying an additional 108,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ANSYS by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,527,000 after buying an additional 83,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $23,198,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

