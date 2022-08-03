Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $485.75 and last traded at $482.58. 1,274,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,209,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $469.87.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 91.1% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 23.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 27.9% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journeyconnecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

