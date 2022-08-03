Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of AON worth $85,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $8,792,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $2,268,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $280.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

