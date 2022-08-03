Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 9,340,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.7% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

