Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Apollo Endosurgery updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Apollo Endosurgery Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. 8,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Endosurgery

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 542.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

