Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

