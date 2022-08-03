Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Releases Earnings Results

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. 4,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.45. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Insider Transactions at Aquestive Therapeutics

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel bought 45,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,036.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 882,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel bought 45,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,036.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 882,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Barber bought 91,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $88,073.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,702 shares in the company, valued at $185,953.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 158,668 shares of company stock worth $151,571. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 28,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQST has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

