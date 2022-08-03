ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at ATB Capital from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “average” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.15.

Shares of ARX traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.55.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.841644 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 9,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total transaction of C$187,274.56. In other news, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 9,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total value of C$187,274.56. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Victor Berrett sold 13,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.54, for a total transaction of C$257,854.61. Insiders sold a total of 110,893 shares of company stock worth $2,228,663 over the last 90 days.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

