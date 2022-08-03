Arcellx, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 3rd (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx’s (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 3rd. Arcellx had issued 8,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $123,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of Arcellx’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Arcellx stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.70. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.61). As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,745,262 shares in the company, valued at $107,924,192. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

