Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading 7.7% Higher

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $22.32. 10,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 216,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Arcellx Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.61). Equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,924,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $814,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

