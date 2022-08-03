Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Archrock Price Performance

AROC stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,010. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 341.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archrock

Institutional Trading of Archrock

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 94,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $962,854.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,999,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,051,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,420 shares of company stock worth $1,658,764. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,776 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 115,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

