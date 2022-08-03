Ardelyx (ARDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Ardelyx to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ardelyx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $47,652.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,330.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $47,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,330.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $67,355.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,185 shares of company stock valued at $153,157. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ardelyx by 1,071.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 450,623 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 217,061 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ardelyx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 139,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

