Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Shares Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,103 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 8.14% of Ardmore Shipping worth $12,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,939 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 119,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 43,063 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE ASC traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,248. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $294.19 million, a P/E ratio of -221.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

