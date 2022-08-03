Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Position Increased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,049 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACRE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 50.09% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACRE shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.