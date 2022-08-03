Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,554 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $27,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,327,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.85. 346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,964. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average of $165.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

