Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 27,827 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 121.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,827 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,675,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,802,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $460,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $59.49. 26,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,963. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.