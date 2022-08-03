Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 119.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,549 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. 2,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.36. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 140.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

