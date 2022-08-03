Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JMST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.66. 1,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,367. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64.

