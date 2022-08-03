Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 101,080 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,080 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCSF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 386,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

BCSF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. 6,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,411. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 62.89%. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 71.96%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

