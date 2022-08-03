Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,709 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,304 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

