ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,807,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

