ARGA Investment Management LP Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 82,494 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 0.7 %

CVS opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average is $99.97. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.