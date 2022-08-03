ARGA Investment Management LP Has $190.06 Million Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

ARGA Investment Management LP cut its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,842,024 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,998,540 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up approximately 10.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.20% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $190,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $1.2984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

