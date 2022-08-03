ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases 7,191 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 0.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.9% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

