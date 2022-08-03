ARGA Investment Management LP Raises Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,109 shares during the period. AerCap makes up 2.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of AerCap worth $43,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AER. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AER opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

