ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 37,551 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,551 shares during the quarter. Helmerich & Payne makes up 1.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.64% of Helmerich & Payne worth $28,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 197,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,138,000 after buying an additional 114,270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,304,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $54.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

