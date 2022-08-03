Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading 1.1% Higher

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.40 ($0.46). 1,316,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,923,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.45).

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.16. The company has a market capitalization of £182.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Appleton bought 39,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,707.50 ($24,148.39).

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

