ArGo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $206.00 (ARGO)

ArGo (ARGO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, ArGo has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ArGo has a total market capitalization of $96,694.38 and $206.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo (ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive.

ArGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

