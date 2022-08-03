Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ANET traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.40. 38,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,518,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,272 shares of company stock valued at $53,973,592 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.79.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

