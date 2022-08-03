Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.
ANET opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $114.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57.
In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,836.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,272 shares of company stock worth $53,973,592. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.79.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
