Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

ANET opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $114.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,836.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,272 shares of company stock worth $53,973,592. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 181.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $224,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.79.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

