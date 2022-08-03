Arweave 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $69.86 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.55 or 0.00062390 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $485.93 million and $69.86 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016625 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

