Arweave Trading Up 18.5% This Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Arweave has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $14.55 or 0.00062390 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $485.93 million and $69.86 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016625 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

