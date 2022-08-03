Ascential (LON:ASCL) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.55) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 450 ($5.51). Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.39) to GBX 360 ($4.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ascential from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 390 ($4.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascential currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 388 ($4.75).

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 224.20 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £986.73 million and a PE ratio of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 285.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 314.65. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 224.20 ($2.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 449.60 ($5.51).

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

