Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 425 ($5.21) to GBX 330 ($4.04) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.39) to GBX 360 ($4.41) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Ascential Price Performance

Shares of AIAPF opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Ascential has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

