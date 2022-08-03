Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Aspen Technology worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

AZPN opened at $207.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $210.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

