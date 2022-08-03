Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 485.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

In related news, insider Valerie Barber Palmieri acquired 43,994 shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 267,088 shares in the company, valued at $152,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Nicole Sandford bought 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Valerie Barber Palmieri acquired 43,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,240.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 208,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 164,635 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.