Aspiriant LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.