Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Assurant updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.84-$13.29 EPS.

Assurant Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of AIZ stock traded down $14.26 on Wednesday, hitting $157.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Assurant by 453.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

