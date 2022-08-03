Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.89-$21.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.87 billion-$3.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.

Atkore Stock Performance

Atkore stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.53. 25,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.27. Atkore has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $123.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.85. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,218 shares of company stock worth $3,538,485. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $42,940,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

