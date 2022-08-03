Atlantic Securities Cuts IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target to $490.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from $500.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $398.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $706.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

