Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 67,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 597,235 shares.The stock last traded at $84.10 and had previously closed at $75.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.9% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.1% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
