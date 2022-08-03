Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Shares Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,630 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Atlas Technical Consultants

In related news, CAO Walter George Powell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,313.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lonnie Joe Boyer acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $59,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,074.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter George Powell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,313.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,611 shares of company stock valued at $266,246 in the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATCX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,745. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $135.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

