AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. AtriCure updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$1.12–$1.07 EPS.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $48.12. 4,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,644. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 51.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 63.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 67.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATRC. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.