AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 135,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,412,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

