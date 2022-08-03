AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.39. 535,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,412,728. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

