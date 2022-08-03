AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.
AudioCodes Trading Down 1.8 %
AUDC stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.93. 733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,946. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. AudioCodes has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $696.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.
AudioCodes Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
AudioCodes Company Profile
AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.
